Photo 2614
Photo bomber...
Had a lovely visit from
@yorkshirekiwi
&
@nickspicsnz
on Friday and they bought me a lovely bunch of flowers .. went to get a shot of them today and up popped this spider.. guess he wanted to be in the shot as well...
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3684
photos
219
followers
221
following
716% complete
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
28th June 2020 11:10am
flowers
,
spider
Carole G
ace
oops! I wonder where he hitched a ride
June 28th, 2020
