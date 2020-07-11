Previous
The Morning View.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2628

The Morning View..

As I got up this was the view that greeted me as I walked down the hall .. quickly put of a jacket as it was a bit frosty..I liked the smoke that is drifting to the right ... someone stoked up their fire to ward off Jack Frost ..
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

julia

