Photo 2628
The Morning View..
As I got up this was the view that greeted me as I walked down the hall .. quickly put of a jacket as it was a bit frosty..I liked the smoke that is drifting to the right ... someone stoked up their fire to ward off Jack Frost ..
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
morning
sunrise
frosty
smoke..
