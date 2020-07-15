Previous
The Rose.. by julzmaioro
The Rose..

Another of Abby's choices.. Been a miserable sort of a day and no chance to get any photo's so had a dip into last weeks shots.. Abby decided for me to do this shot... one of the cute little rose buds from last weeks bunch of Marie Parvie..
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
721% complete

