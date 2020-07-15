Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2632
The Rose..
Another of Abby's choices.. Been a miserable sort of a day and no chance to get any photo's so had a dip into last weeks shots.. Abby decided for me to do this shot... one of the cute little rose buds from last weeks bunch of Marie Parvie..
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
0
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3701
photos
220
followers
221
following
721% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
8th July 2020 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
