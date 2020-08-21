Previous
Winter Sunshine... by julzmaioro
Winter Sunshine...

A macro shot of a sunflower in FG's bunch of flowers .. love the little hairy's on the calyx..
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
730% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
That's quite magnificent!
August 21st, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Excellent, I love the pov and how vibrant it is!
August 21st, 2020  
Linda
Beautiful!
August 21st, 2020  
Dianne
It is as good as sunshine. Lovely pov.
August 21st, 2020  
