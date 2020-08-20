Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2667
Abstract Macro...
This is a close up of the 'drain pipe' that 'The Lad's' were working on the other day .. Used my 50mm and the 36mm extension tube.. Good to have a close up look of things at times..
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3736
photos
214
followers
219
following
730% complete
View this month »
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
20th August 2020 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
abstract
Dianne
Nicely done.
August 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close