Happy Birthday Farmer George.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2666

Happy Birthday Farmer George..

Today was Farmer George's Birthday .. he had to celebrate it by going to get a skin legion seeing to .. So he had a nice outing with our Daughter... As Auckland is in Level 3 lockdown but we are just over the boundary in level 2 we can not go shopping .. So no birthday pressy's had been bought .. As I am immune compromised at the moment the local supermarket has a volunteer scheme that they take your grocery order and then deliver .. fantastic .. Birthday Cake ordered... the local forist does contactless delivery .. flowers sorted .. and with the 3 bottles of whiskey he received I think he had a very happy birthday ..
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

julia

@julzmaioro
Judith Johnson
Hope he enjoyed his birthday and that wonderful cake
August 19th, 2020  
