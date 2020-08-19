Happy Birthday Farmer George..

Today was Farmer George's Birthday .. he had to celebrate it by going to get a skin legion seeing to .. So he had a nice outing with our Daughter... As Auckland is in Level 3 lockdown but we are just over the boundary in level 2 we can not go shopping .. So no birthday pressy's had been bought .. As I am immune compromised at the moment the local supermarket has a volunteer scheme that they take your grocery order and then deliver .. fantastic .. Birthday Cake ordered... the local forist does contactless delivery .. flowers sorted .. and with the 3 bottles of whiskey he received I think he had a very happy birthday ..