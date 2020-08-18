Previous
Take time to smell the Freesia's... by julzmaioro
Take time to smell the Freesia's...

The Lad's have spent a little time today harvesting the Freesia's.. they smell divine .. These are the 'Old Fashioned' sort that have extra smell.. http://365project.org/julzmaioro/365/2020-08-17
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of my favourite flowers, the fragrance is to die for ;-)
August 18th, 2020  
