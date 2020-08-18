Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2665
Take time to smell the Freesia's...
The Lad's have spent a little time today harvesting the Freesia's.. they smell divine .. These are the 'Old Fashioned' sort that have extra smell..
http://365project.org/julzmaioro/365/2020-08-17
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3734
photos
215
followers
219
following
730% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
18th August 2020 3:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
the
,
lads
,
freesia's
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of my favourite flowers, the fragrance is to die for ;-)
August 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
