Previous
Next
A vase full of Beauties... by julzmaioro
Photo 2680

A vase full of Beauties...

Just had to share another shot of the beautiful Gerbera's I got given to me ... This is just one of the vases I have another as well..
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
734% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
They are a pop of sunshine! Beautifully shot and edited too. Joy!
September 2nd, 2020  
Marnie ace
Oh how gorgeous are they, or are they gorgeous?
September 2nd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
They sure are lovely
September 2nd, 2020  
julia ace
@golftragic either way gorgeous..
September 2nd, 2020  
Marnie ace
@julzmaioro Totally.
September 2nd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
September 2nd, 2020  
Monique ace
Beautiful
September 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise