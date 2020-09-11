Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2689
Daisy a Day Dear ..
My white daisy is covered in bloom at the moment so thought is was deserving of a shot.. Apologies now but I am going to give you a 'ear worm'
https://youtu.be/g5AzmEX-txw
Enjoy..
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3758
photos
213
followers
220
following
736% complete
View this month »
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
9th September 2020 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
a
,
daisy
,
dear...
Jenn
ace
Oh, daisies are my favorite. Fav!
September 11th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Daisies are just so pure somehow. Beautiful image!
September 11th, 2020
Babs
ace
Beautiful shot, daisies are such refreshing flowers.
Love the song and the storytelling photos with it.
September 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Love the song and the storytelling photos with it.