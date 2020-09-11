Previous
Daisy a Day Dear .. by julzmaioro
Photo 2689

Daisy a Day Dear ..

My white daisy is covered in bloom at the moment so thought is was deserving of a shot.. Apologies now but I am going to give you a 'ear worm' https://youtu.be/g5AzmEX-txw Enjoy..
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details

Jenn ace
Oh, daisies are my favorite. Fav!
September 11th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Daisies are just so pure somehow. Beautiful image!
September 11th, 2020  
Babs ace
Beautiful shot, daisies are such refreshing flowers.

Love the song and the storytelling photos with it.
September 11th, 2020  
