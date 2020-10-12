Sign up
Photo 2720
Lavender and Church..
Parked in the street of our little Village today and I could not go past without taking a shot of the Lavender and the Church .. It is looking spectacular at the moment..
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
12th October 2020 9:44am
church
lavender
Dianne
It is looking spectacular and so is your image. Fav
October 12th, 2020
Diana
ace
That looks so amazing, wonderful colour and a beautiful little church.
October 12th, 2020
