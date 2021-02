Fennel with a view...

I have noticed this huge fennel bush for the last few weeks and have either not had my camera or forgot to stop, but today was the day.. The local paper wasp seem to like it as well so I hope they keep hanging out there rather coming up the road to our .Whare' (House)..

Today NZ celebrates 'Waitangi' day being the anniversary of the British and Maori Chief's signing the Treaty in 1840..