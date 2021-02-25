Picnic on the Village Green..

As we walked through the park there were groups of people having lovely picnics in tents and gazebo's this one particularly took my eye.. I ducked in to get a shot (I did ask) but did not get an offer of this beautiful sponge..

Napier's Art Deco Weekend is a celebration of the recovery after the 1931 earthquake the city was rebuilt in 'Art Deco' style... The whole city was built in 21 months...The weekend was cancelled due to covid levels earlier in the week but when levels lifted everyone went to Napier any way..