Previous
Next
Picnic on the Village Green.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2845

Picnic on the Village Green..

As we walked through the park there were groups of people having lovely picnics in tents and gazebo's this one particularly took my eye.. I ducked in to get a shot (I did ask) but did not get an offer of this beautiful sponge..
Napier's Art Deco Weekend is a celebration of the recovery after the 1931 earthquake the city was rebuilt in 'Art Deco' style... The whole city was built in 21 months...The weekend was cancelled due to covid levels earlier in the week but when levels lifted everyone went to Napier any way..
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
779% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Love that waistcoat, brave you to approach and take the shot. lovely.,
February 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise