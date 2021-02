Government Gardens Rotorua..

The last day of our trip we spent in Rotorua and in the afternoon we went to The Government Gardens for a picnic.. turned out a little more than a picnic and ended up a 'grazing table'.. with a little win e as well.. It was a beautiful setting and we had a lovely view of The Bath House.. such a stunning building but is closed at the moment and having repairs done to make it earthquake safe..

Our picnic ended so substantial we did not need dinner that night..