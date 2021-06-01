Sign up
Photo 2941
Rain in the Hills..
Another shot while out looking for 'rain' shot for the upcoming Camera Club.. I could see a shower of rain moving down the river hills I was hoping the sun may break through to highlight the hills a little more.. but not this time..
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
30th May 2021 1:10pm
rain
river
hills
islands
Joan Robillard
ace
THis is what my holiday weekend looked like.
June 1st, 2021
