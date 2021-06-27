Previous
Nice Winters Morning... by julzmaioro
Photo 2967

Nice Winters Morning...

Bit of a gloomy sort of day to day weather wise so spent the day playing scrabble with two of the GD's.. and no photo's taken.
So here is one I prepared earlier from my estuary walk, This is at the end of the town at the wharf..
julia

Annie D ace
looks like a very crisp clear day
June 27th, 2021  
Dianne
What a crisp clear image. Fav
June 27th, 2021  
