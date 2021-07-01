Previous
Tree Bark.. by julzmaioro
Tree Bark..

I composed this tryptich for a FB photography group I belong to so thought I would share it here as well,, Three tree's from my garden and the variety of textures bark gives us I thought the Cabbage tree (left) looked a bit crocodile like..
1st July 2021

julia

@julzmaioro
Annie D
Great bark textures
July 1st, 2021  
