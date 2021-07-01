Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2971
Tree Bark..
I composed this tryptich for a FB photography group I belong to so thought I would share it here as well,, Three tree's from my garden and the variety of textures bark gives us I thought the Cabbage tree (left) looked a bit crocodile like..
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4040
photos
209
followers
217
following
813% complete
View this month »
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
30th June 2021 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
texture
,
colour
Annie D
ace
Great bark textures
July 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close