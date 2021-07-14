Previous
The new Grandpup.. by julzmaioro
Meet Jager the new pup for the extended family.. These two had lots of fun with the little fella today and wore him out..
Jager is a Lab German short haired pointer x..
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Issi Bannerman ace
Jager is a beauty!
July 14th, 2021  
haskar ace
Jager is so confused!
July 14th, 2021  
SandraD ace
A beautiful pup will be well loved.
July 14th, 2021  
Babs ace
He is so sweet
July 14th, 2021  
