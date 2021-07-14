Sign up
Photo 2984
The new Grandpup..
Meet Jager the new pup for the extended family.. These two had lots of fun with the little fella today and wore him out..
Jager is a Lab German short haired pointer x..
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
4
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4053
photos
207
followers
216
following
817% complete
View this month »
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
14th July 2021 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pup
,
lab
,
x
,
gsp
Issi Bannerman
ace
Jager is a beauty!
July 14th, 2021
haskar
ace
Jager is so confused!
July 14th, 2021
SandraD
ace
A beautiful pup will be well loved.
July 14th, 2021
Babs
ace
He is so sweet
July 14th, 2021
