Today a nation wide rally was organized as a protest against some unreasonable regulations that have came in force and it seems you just get up to date and then they shift the boundaries. @dide and I went to our local town to see them leave town.. we then went ahead to see when they met up and neighboring Pukekohe.. These two boys were supporting the cause. The hairy boy was the 'woofer' and the other was a quiet eye dog.