Photo 2990
Sunset Tapu style..
Had a lovely night away with friends up the Thames Coast at Tapu.. We went for a walk just on sunset and were not disappoint with the spectacular sky.. The end of a very fun day..
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
sunset
,
thames
,
tapu
Lee-Ann
Stunning sunset
July 21st, 2021
