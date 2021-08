Puppy Sitting...

Today I popped in to spend some time with my 'Grandpup'.. Had a lovely time took him for a walk.. stopped him from bringing home a dead 'possum' and a dead duck.. so much road kill on this strip of rural road..

At lunch time I put my sushi on the table.. turned to get a drink of water and quick as a wink Jàger has jumped on the chair and about to help himself to my lunch..