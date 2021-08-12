Sign up
Photo 3013
Reaching for the Skies..
Love getting under and looking up these stately Magnolia tree's.. and the beautiful blue sky was a bonus..
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
5
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4082
photos
202
followers
213
following
Tags
blossom
,
magnolia
,
tall
Ethel
ace
A lovely upwards look. Spring is jolly near when we see these beauties.
August 12th, 2021
Brigette
ace
love!!
August 12th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Oh you do have so many magnolias! Nice to know they are flowering now!
August 12th, 2021
Babs
ace
How beautiful looks lovely against the blue sky
August 12th, 2021
Dianne
They look so great against the sky.
August 12th, 2021
