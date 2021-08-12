Previous
Next
Reaching for the Skies.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3013

Reaching for the Skies..

Love getting under and looking up these stately Magnolia tree's.. and the beautiful blue sky was a bonus..
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
825% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ethel ace
A lovely upwards look. Spring is jolly near when we see these beauties.
August 12th, 2021  
Brigette ace
love!!
August 12th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Oh you do have so many magnolias! Nice to know they are flowering now!
August 12th, 2021  
Babs ace
How beautiful looks lovely against the blue sky
August 12th, 2021  
Dianne
They look so great against the sky.
August 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise