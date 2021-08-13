Sign up
Photo 3014
Magnolia's just keep on giving..
These are what is left of the Magnolia's from last week.. been a little past it for a few day's now but when I went tp throw them out I thought another shot was called for..
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4083
photos
202
followers
213
following
825% complete
3007
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
Views
2
365
NIKON D610
13th August 2021 9:16am
Tags
magnolia
,
spent
