Magnolia's just keep on giving.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3014

Magnolia's just keep on giving..

These are what is left of the Magnolia's from last week.. been a little past it for a few day's now but when I went tp throw them out I thought another shot was called for..
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
