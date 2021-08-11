Previous
Winter Rose by julzmaioro
Winter Rose

Not much colour in the garden at the moment after a spell of cold and blustery weather but the Winter Rose ( Hellebores) always a welcome site..
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

ace
Brigette ace
they look lovely. anything to cheer up a gray winter day
August 11th, 2021  
Dianne
I love the speckled one. Fav
August 11th, 2021  
