Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3023
Life of a Farmer..
I rushed out to get a shot of a rainbow but by the time I got to the spot it had almost gone.. But FG drove past to do the evening check on the late calver's . Think he finished for the just in time before that rain came..
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4092
photos
202
followers
213
following
828% complete
View this month »
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
20th August 2021 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
rain
,
rainbow
,
farmer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful evening light !
August 22nd, 2021
Desi
Lovely clouds and fabulous little peek into your life
August 22nd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Its only 5.30 but looking dark here! Lovely light on FG's face and the end of the rainbow is so beautiful!
August 22nd, 2021
Dianne
What great timing to capture FG in that lovely light. Always lots to do on the farm.
August 22nd, 2021
Wylie
ace
Oh, I feel cold, wet and muddy just looking at this shot! Fantastic colour, fav
August 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close