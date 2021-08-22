Previous
Life of a Farmer.. by julzmaioro
Life of a Farmer..

I rushed out to get a shot of a rainbow but by the time I got to the spot it had almost gone.. But FG drove past to do the evening check on the late calver's . Think he finished for the just in time before that rain came..
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

julia

Beautiful evening light !
August 22nd, 2021  
Lovely clouds and fabulous little peek into your life
August 22nd, 2021  
Its only 5.30 but looking dark here! Lovely light on FG's face and the end of the rainbow is so beautiful!
August 22nd, 2021  
What great timing to capture FG in that lovely light. Always lots to do on the farm.
August 22nd, 2021  
Oh, I feel cold, wet and muddy just looking at this shot! Fantastic colour, fav
August 22nd, 2021  
