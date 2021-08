Roadside Colour

Went for my lockdown walk this morning around our country roads and I remembered to take my camera.. It was a nice enough day to slow down a little and smell the 'daisies'.. the last few day's have been a bit chilly so have kept walking briskly.. surprised to see some spring colour on the roadsides.. The tree's in the background are on our farm and have featured in my project .. I call them the Dr Suess tree's