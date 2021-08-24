Previous
On my walk today... by julzmaioro
Photo 3025

On my walk today...

I was taking a closer look of my surroundings, and I was pleased to come across the 'Hairy.. mounds'.. They were only growing on a short length of bank and all were perfectly spherical..
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

julia

Dianne
Nothing like having a camera in your hand to notice details around you. I really love this image - the shapes, the greens and the spiky bits sticking out from the top. Fav
August 24th, 2021  
Ethel ace
A new moss to me. Very interesting
August 24th, 2021  
