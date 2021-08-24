Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3025
On my walk today...
I was taking a closer look of my surroundings, and I was pleased to come across the 'Hairy.. mounds'.. They were only growing on a short length of bank and all were perfectly spherical..
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4094
photos
202
followers
213
following
828% complete
View this month »
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
24th August 2021 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
balls
,
walk
,
daily
,
moss
,
hairy
Dianne
Nothing like having a camera in your hand to notice details around you. I really love this image - the shapes, the greens and the spiky bits sticking out from the top. Fav
August 24th, 2021
Ethel
ace
A new moss to me. Very interesting
August 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close