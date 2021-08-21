Sign up
Photo 3022
Lockdown Refraction..
Love the surprises that refraction brings .. having a play when you can't get out and about with the camera.. hope it doesn't make your eye's go too crazy..
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
2
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4091
photos
202
followers
213
following
827% complete
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
19th August 2021 2:48pm
Tags
glasses
,
stripes
,
refraction
,
lockdown
Dianne
An excellent image to show off the zebra background! Now send them back to the zoo.... Fav
August 21st, 2021
Monique
ace
Oh, it’s beautiful
August 21st, 2021
