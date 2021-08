Let the Sunshine Down..

As I walked into the kitchen this morning this was the site that greeted me.. So I had to put my bread making on hold for a short time. As we are in a level 4 lockdown I am avoiding going grocery shopping .. logged on yesterday to do a click and collect order which I couldn't get a slot until Sunday so have to get creative to make to eek out the pantry.. The Farmers seemed to be pretty pleased with the bread rolls and muffins today..