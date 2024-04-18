Previous
Ligularia by julzmaioro
Photo 3994

Ligularia

The Ligularia were flowering in both garden we visited and their bright yellow daisy type flowers were brightening up the shady corners.
This plant is commonly known as The Tractor Seat Plant, with their large green leaves.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dianne ace
Beautiful flowers and such a nice image.
April 18th, 2024  
