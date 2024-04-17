Previous
Silver Ferns.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3993

Silver Ferns..

One of the gardens we went to yesterday has a pond that is lined with Ponga ( tree ferns) and tree's. I love looking up into the branches to me it looks like lace work.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1093% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise