Donkey's and Alpaca's.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3033

Donkey's and Alpaca's..

Took a different route for my walk today
And stopped and had a chat to these Guys and Gal's.. Seem to be quite friendly and pleased to see somone to chat to..
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
830% complete

Kathy A ace
That is a nice looking donkey
September 1st, 2021  
Gosia ace
Sweet
September 1st, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Curious donkey
September 1st, 2021  
