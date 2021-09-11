Previous
The Girls.. by julzmaioro
The Girls..

Went for a bit of a walk late this afternoon with my camera.. and the Girl's all started to call out and run down to the fence thinking I had a treat for them... I didn't .. so thought I should take a photo anyway.. Happy Girls..
julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Babs ace
Don't they look glamorous, I love their earrings.
September 11th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw. Poor girls! Lovely shot.
September 11th, 2021  
