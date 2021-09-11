Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3043
The Girls..
Went for a bit of a walk late this afternoon with my camera.. and the Girl's all started to call out and run down to the fence thinking I had a treat for them... I didn't .. so thought I should take a photo anyway.. Happy Girls..
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4112
photos
203
followers
212
following
833% complete
View this month »
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
11th September 2021 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
afternoon
,
dairy
,
cows
,
friesian
Babs
ace
Don't they look glamorous, I love their earrings.
September 11th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Aw. Poor girls! Lovely shot.
September 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close