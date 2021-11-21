Sign up
Photo 3114
Bumbles in the Poppies
The poppies were a 'hive of industry' this morning in the early sunshine. They were enjoying time getting the first of the freshly opened poppy flowers .. Love how you can see the shimmer in this little guys wings..
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4187
photos
206
followers
211
following
View this month »
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
6
1
1
365
NIKON D610
21st November 2021 6:47am
Tags
poppies
,
bumble
,
bee's
Dianne
He looks pretty happy!
November 21st, 2021
