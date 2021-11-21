Previous
Bumbles in the Poppies by julzmaioro
Bumbles in the Poppies

The poppies were a 'hive of industry' this morning in the early sunshine. They were enjoying time getting the first of the freshly opened poppy flowers .. Love how you can see the shimmer in this little guys wings..
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Dianne
He looks pretty happy!
November 21st, 2021  
