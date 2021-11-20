Previous
Bonsai Pine... by julzmaioro
Photo 3113

Bonsai Pine...

Love this tree that is down at the river beach.. This is looking over the the tiny town of Port Waikato.
I always think this tree looks like a Bonsai..
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Maggiemae ace
Exquisite focus and a 3 D look down this Auckland area beach! fav
November 20th, 2021  
julia ace
@maggiemae we are actually North Waikato Maggie... In Normal times at least.. just for covid purposes we are said to be Auckland.
November 20th, 2021  
Christina
Oh that's bad luck to just be on the Auckland side of the boundary! Great shot
November 20th, 2021  
