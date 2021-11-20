Sign up
Photo 3113
Bonsai Pine...
Love this tree that is down at the river beach.. This is looking over the the tiny town of Port Waikato.
I always think this tree looks like a Bonsai..
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
3
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4186
photos
206
followers
211
following
852% complete
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
16th November 2021 9:28am
Tags
tree
,
pine
,
port
,
bonsai
,
waikato
Maggiemae
ace
Exquisite focus and a 3 D look down this Auckland area beach! fav
November 20th, 2021
julia
ace
@maggiemae
we are actually North Waikato Maggie... In Normal times at least.. just for covid purposes we are said to be Auckland.
November 20th, 2021
Christina
Oh that's bad luck to just be on the Auckland side of the boundary! Great shot
November 20th, 2021
