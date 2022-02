Kai iwi Lakes..

Home again from our weekend away and what a great time we have had.. Caught up with some family some planned and some a complete surprise.. Today we went with some of them to this magic spot The Kai iwi Lakes I have gone there over the last 40 odd years off and on but it seems what was a great secret now every one knows about it.. though you wouldn't know it from this photo.. I swam for some time and it was beautiful such clear blue water..