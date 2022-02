The Old Cement Works..

While away in the weekend we visited this spot that was once an old Cement Works what was the Lime Quarry is now a beautiful fresh water lake that attracts lots of the locals on hot summer day's.. It was late afternoon and there was lots of groups having a ball.. lucky they were confident swimmers as it was very deep.. We saw some brave lads climbing up the tree's and egging each other on to go a bit higher..