Jager the Hunting Dog.. by julzmaioro
Jager the Hunting Dog..

Jager came visiting today (Our Grandog).. He went with the man for a rabbit hunt.. showed a lot of keenness but none this time.. the rabbits are too quick.. Thought he looked the part with FG's sporty hat on..
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Maggiemae ace
Hilarious and such good focus and light! love it! fav
March 5th, 2022  
haskar ace
Fabulous portrait.
March 5th, 2022  
