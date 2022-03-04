Sign up
Photo 3217
Against All Odds..
While walking around the Old Cement Works I was taken with this pine tree that was growing out of the concrete ruins.. Looking pretty gnarly like a bonsai..
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
pine
,
cement
,
works
,
gnarly
