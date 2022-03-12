Previous
Next
Wider view of the Lone Nikau.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3225

Wider view of the Lone Nikau..

Another shot from our last weekend drive this is a wider shot of the Lone Nikau from the other day.. It is rugged landscape and and amazes me how these tree's survive in sometime hostile conditions..
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
883% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise