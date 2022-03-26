Sign up
Photo 3239
Natures Knitting...
Another shot of my peacock feathers.. I have never seen feathers like this before ... They had no eye so I think they must be from the side of the tail. But I do love the detail and it reminds me of knitting.. That clever Mother 'N' again..
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
nature
,
peacock
,
mother
,
feather
