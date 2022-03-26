Previous
Next
Natures Knitting... by julzmaioro
Photo 3239

Natures Knitting...

Another shot of my peacock feathers.. I have never seen feathers like this before ... They had no eye so I think they must be from the side of the tail. But I do love the detail and it reminds me of knitting.. That clever Mother 'N' again..
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
887% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise