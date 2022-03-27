Previous
Happy Anniversary to us all..
Happy Anniversary to us all..

Today FG and I celebrate our 46th wedding anniversary and Our Daughter Donna and her Husband celebrate their 23.. So therefore we celebrated our 23rd the day they got married.. Our wedding on the top left you will see @dide as our bridesmaid.. and I love the photo at D&K's wedding when obviously some said something funny.. That is my Mum in the front and our daughter Kylie on the left both passed away .. I the bottom photo is the family this last Christmas and we are looking forward to Kenna and Tau's wedding early next year the two on the left .. Lots of happy memories and lots of sad ones as well but they all make us stronger..
Issi Bannerman
What a lovely story in those 3 images!
March 27th, 2022  
