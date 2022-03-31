Previous
Mutabalis... by julzmaioro
Photo 3244

Mutabalis...

Love this rose.. It is so simple but always got heaps of flowers on it and at the moment is pairing well with the cosmos in the background.. swaying in the breeze they looked like butterfly's..
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

julia

Wylie ace
Is lovely; could almost be mistaken for a camellia if it wasn't on a rose bush!
March 31st, 2022  
Dianne
It’s very sweet.
March 31st, 2022  
