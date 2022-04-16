Sign up
Photo 3260
Golden Moon..
Got up just in time to see the last of the moon disappearing into the Horizon in the west.. No time for tripod and no time to go to a clear view so had to shoot between the Pohutukawa tree branches.. Quite pleased with this PJ shot.. BOB
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
4
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4366
photos
203
followers
212
following
893% complete
View this month »
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
17th April 2022 6:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
golden
,
pohutukawa
Phil Howcroft
how pretty Julia
April 16th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 16th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
How very attractive this is…a different moon shot that’s for sure it all the better for it!
April 16th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
I love this. I love the tree silhouette!
April 16th, 2022
