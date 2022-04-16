Previous
Golden Moon.. by julzmaioro
Golden Moon..

Got up just in time to see the last of the moon disappearing into the Horizon in the west.. No time for tripod and no time to go to a clear view so had to shoot between the Pohutukawa tree branches.. Quite pleased with this PJ shot.. BOB
Phil Howcroft
how pretty Julia
April 16th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 16th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
How very attractive this is…a different moon shot that’s for sure it all the better for it!
April 16th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
I love this. I love the tree silhouette!
April 16th, 2022  
