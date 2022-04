Bakers Dozen.. Happy Easter

Every Easter I have to make several batches of Hot-x-buns.. Today was the 2nd batch.. 1st batch yesterday went to a friend who is recovering from surgery and the rest to Our Son who is camping with his friends.. Today we went to our daughters and they proved very popular.. The Granddaughter's are home from University so they appreciated them.

My Mum was a very good bread maker so am pleased I can carry the tradition on.