Photo 3266
Hibiscus...
It has been a bit blustery today and this beautiful Hibiscus was getting blown about .. So I bought it inside .. Love the ruffles on this one..
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
hibiscus
Dianne
This image is an art piece - beautifully composed, lovely colour and so sharply focused.
April 22nd, 2022
