ANZAC Day 25.4.2022 by julzmaioro
ANZAC Day 25.4.2022

ANZAC day is celebrated in New Zealand and Australia on the 25th April every year to mark the battle in Gallipoli and to remember those brave Servicemen/Women that have served our countries over the years. This collage marks those brave men/women in our families.. On the left in FG's Dad who was in the NZ Navy and left his Young Bride and one year old Daughter at home to run the farm with the help of her aging Parents when he came home one year old Hazel was now 4years old and did not know this man .. My Dad in the middle who was 21 when he left served in North Africa, and Italy and came home injured just before the end of the war.. My Mum on the right and she was a WAAC and protected our boarders as a Gunner.. So very brave and we are very grateful to them.. Lest we forget.
Annie D ace
Lest We Forget
And thank you for their service :)
April 25th, 2022  
Brigette ace
thanks for sharing Julia - what a family history to be proud of
April 25th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It is so good that you can share how proud you are on this particular day. So few gave up for so many!
April 25th, 2022  
Dianne
A beautiful collage of your family members. Fav
April 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice tribute
April 25th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Very nice tribute
April 25th, 2022  
