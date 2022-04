Ready to Hunt..

Our local Hunt Club is celebrating it's 150th anniversary and as the Girls are staying they were able to borrow a Friends horse and take part. They had a ball and it was great to be part of it all.. This shot was just before they set off. Didn't see much of them as they covered a pretty big area over several farms in the area. We did have a pretty good viewing spot from a Airstrip and with the distinctive colour of their horses we were able to pick them out..