Great Day for Kite Surfers...

A little diversion on the way home from a road trip and noticed that the beaches were busy with kite surfers. A quick stop to a look out point and pleased I got 3 Kites within the frame, It does look like all belong to the one surfer but I guess the other 2 were there some where.. Lovely sunny day but a bit of wind to make it a bit choppy, which I guess they like.