Photo 3283
Hitching a ride..
As we were walking around the Lake front at Rotorua I was amused by this sight of the plane pilot rowing out to his plane.. The mist around the lake made for a high key shot..
He preceded to get the plane ready for a day of sight seeing.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
0
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4389
photos
202
followers
214
following
899% complete
View this month »
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
8th May 2022 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
plane
,
pilot
,
dingy
,
rotorua
