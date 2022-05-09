Previous
Next
Hitching a ride.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3283

Hitching a ride..

As we were walking around the Lake front at Rotorua I was amused by this sight of the plane pilot rowing out to his plane.. The mist around the lake made for a high key shot..
He preceded to get the plane ready for a day of sight seeing.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
899% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise