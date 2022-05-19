Previous
Against the Odds... by julzmaioro
Photo 3293

Against the Odds...

Came across this scene the other day on a neighbours farm.. These 3 Puriri tree's surviving against the odds.. Hanging on while the hill erodes around them.. their roots are all exposed..
julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
