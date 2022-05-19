Sign up
Photo 3293
Against the Odds...
Came across this scene the other day on a neighbours farm.. These 3 Puriri tree's surviving against the odds.. Hanging on while the hill erodes around them.. their roots are all exposed..
19th May 2022
19th May 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
15th May 2022 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
exposed
,
erode
,
puriri
